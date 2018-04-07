Alleged Chemical Attack in Douma, April 7, 2018

(rough, incomplete, undated running updates, etc.)
Yesterday, April 7, 2018, another chemical attack was alleged in Syria, that would be the deadliest since Khan Sheikhoun a year ago, with reports of 75 killed, and many hundreds said to be suffocating and more likey to die. Most sources so far blame chlorine, but this doesn't add up, and a mystery gas, perhaps sarin, is also blamed.
Al-Jazeera reported:
"Seventy people suffocated to death and hundreds still suffocating," Raed al-Saleh, head of the White Helmets, told Al Jazeera, adding that the death toll was expected to rise as many people were in critical condition.
Al-Saleh said that chlorine gas, as well as an unidentified but stronger gas, were dropped on Douma."
This isn't good. Chlorine will kill zero to maybe ten or so people in most cases. When you have several times that, historically, it's been a sarin attack, allegedly or somewhat verified. There are some clues here consistent with that, but the picture isn't very clear yet.
I was able to start analysis within hours this time, before most. This is a work-in-progress, put up early to allow comments, etc. In fact, it's still April 7 in my time zone.
Background
When did the Assad regime get so desperate to risk the world's ire by gassing beautiful babies? It was just as Syrian forces wasere nearing completion with liberating East Ghouta from the Islamists. At this point, all of East Ghouta except Douma is liberated for the first time in about six years. Deals were recently reached for Islamist fighters to leave, some had, and there was a lull in fighting.
It comes some weeks after Syrian and Russian officials had reported on signs that the Islamists would launch a false-flag chemical attack in Ghouta to provoke a foreign military bail-out. Then, just hours earlier on the 7th, Islamists in Douma launched artillery attacks on Damascus that killed several and wounded dozens (see also Beeley), provoking alleged and likely real air and artillery attacks on targets in Douma, said to kill dozens of civilians, and providing a chance to report this alleged chemical response.
It also comes just as the Skirpal poisoning case was falling apart (see here), a murky nerve agent crime prematurely blamed on Russia, some suspected to play into the planned terrorist incident and coming war with Syria, and to get Russia tied in more closely with Syria's alleged CW attacks. A US State Department official told CNN, responding to these allegations, "As we've said, Russia ultimately bears responsibility" for this and all CW attacks alleged in Syria.
Douma is run mainly by Jaish al-Islam, "Army of Islam," a hardline Salafist group that holds genocidal views against non-Sunnis and non-Salafis, holding thousands in their "repentance prisons," freely abducting and massacring civilians, parading them in cages placed atop buildings as human shields, forcing them into slave labor to dig their tunnel city under East Ghouta, etc.. (some of this covered in this older article, some just now coming out) And JaI once ruled over all of East Ghouta, if not exclusively, and was almost certainly behind the infamous 2013 Ghouta CW attack, in which they apparently launched rockets to blame on the Syrian government as they, along with local helpers, gassed hundreds of captive civilians in basement gas chambers across the area.
Death Toll and details
Some early reports (France 24) had about 70 people killed that day in regular bombing attacks, and "eleven people also suffered breathing problems" from "poisonous chlorine gas," with no mention of deaths. Later, it was 75 deaths just from the gas, plus those other 70.
Al Jazeera
"White Helmet volunteers are trying to help the people but all what we can do is evacuate them to another areas by foot because most of the vehicles and centres went out of service. One member of White Helmets told Al Jazeera that an entire family had suffocated to death as they hid in their cellar, trying to seek shelter from air raids and barrel bombs."
This is the alleged norm - families go to basements, die there from chlorine or whatever. Sometimes they decide to burn tires in the basement (see here, and consider in light of this). They usually die in grubby street clothes but no shoes, in the middle of the night, and usually fail to display the real-world symptoms of the blamed poison. One case that has some parallels with the current one is the killing of the Baytounji family in Aleppo in late 2016. See here. We'll come back to this.
Qasioun News reports "More than 75 civilians were killed and more than 700 were injured Saturday when the Syrian regime forces shelled the city of Douma in eastern Ghouta with chemical weapons. ... In turn, the civil defense in the countryside of Damascus, said that more than 1000 civilians, including women and children were suffocated by the targeting of civilian areas with toxic gases."
But only one set of dead bodies, at only one scene, is ever shown (that I've noticed, so far), in a batch of photos with that Qasioun report, this White Helmets page, and elsewhere, like this video claiming "40 were killed and 500 still suffocating in bad medical circumstances." This is at least a dozen or so civilians, mostly women and children (Qoppa999 counts around 20), all laid piled together in an abandoned-seeming, junk-filled basement, presumably how they naturally piled as themselves as they died from whatever ...
Or did they come down here to use the shower, with that yellow thing and some white powder ... did they try taking some medicine? (credit: Orbi and Qoppa999)
This guy next to him clearly has a somewhat different story from the rest of the family. Face injury, blood from the mouth, and thick foam, but somewhere duster, face-down for some time before he was put here. But this is outside the house, as this video shows, suggesting other, dustier locales where people died this mysterious foamy death...
These scenes feel both underground and at night, but that's not certain.
https://www.facebook.com/SCDrifdimashq/posts/2185010134857617
gas mention, no dead seen, 6:29 am, 4:29 pm or ... DST time again... by mid-late afternoon they were showing kids with no sign of chlorine exposure being washed off and wearing oxygen masks. But the dead people aren't shown.
https://twitter.com/UOSSMUS/status/982687424173273088
11:31 AM Twitter time = 9:31 PM in Syria? early tweet UOSSM uses only those same clinic images, but heard at least "6 people killed and 700 suffocation cases from a reported chemical attack on Douma, Ghouta; Largest area hospital destroyed. #SaveGhouta"
Of course: gas people, and destroy the hospital again to prevent treatment, because of ... satan I guess?
https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/07/middleeast/syria-suspected-chemical-attack/index.html
dozens of civilians killed
CNN's State Department official said it happened "near a hospital in Douma, Syria."
Was it perhaps inside the hospital's basement where the people were gassed? And then the scene of the crime was blown up and shut down for repairs?
https://twitter.com/leloveluck/status/982939957324066816
.@snhr documented 55 deaths, 875 injured after last night’s alleged chemical attacks in Douma. Describes 2 incidents: one at 4pm near Sa’da bakery building in Omar ben al Khattab St, 15 injuries. The second around 7:30pm near al-Shuhada Sq. in Nu’man, 55 dead & 860 wounded.
1:59 AM? Photo from scene, girl in purple removed
https://www.facebook.com/SCDrifdimashq/photos/a.967111226647520.1073741831.954981771193799/2185623841462913/?type=3
2:23 am? the full photoset released. https://www.facebook.com/SCDrifdimashq/posts/2185703614788269
So if we have two events, and two poisons as Saleh claims, that opens the possibility they were used one agent in each attack, rather than used together (eg chlorine in the afternoon, sarin in the evening attack). Either way, conflation of chlorine and sarin has been a hallmark of CW allegations as of last year, now present in every case involving sarin whiereas it used to hardly ever emerge). Because if they were allegedly used together in one weapon or one attack, the sarin part would largely be cancelled out by the chlorine, depending how well they mixed.
Secondary contamination note: the possibility of elapsed time should be considered. If these folks died at 7:30, and aren't seen until maybe no earlier than 2 am, that's up to 6.5 hours for evaporation to occur.
More sources:
VDC listings:
none yet (see all chemical gas deaths). Or April 7 - at the moment (just hours later), 80 entries for Damascus suburbs killed by toxic gasses this day. Ouch. BTW the VDC is or was based right there in Douma. Its director was abducted and disappeared, forever it seems, by either ISIS or Jaish al-Islam (the two were briefly in cahoots until about then - December 2013, just ahead of the JaI-al-Nusra offensive, massacre, and mass abductions to the northeast in Adra).
VDC entries analysis in time, somewhere...
Some very quick victim analysis, continuing thread: https://twitter.com/MichaKobs/status/982724443607846912
My thoughts (partial):
This (girl?) perhaps fell on her back, then sat up, in the mud outside, likely during the arrest. She never did clean up, wound up dead in here, laid down awkwardly on this couch.
...
...a bit less clearly from most views, this boy also seems to have hands that are smoky, but less so. He also seems to have facial injuries, especially around the eyes and the bridge of his nose. (credit: Michael Kobs)
...huh, this kid too.
...
Back to the Baytounji family in Aleppo in late 2016. See here. They seem to have been hit in the head a few days before the alleged chlorine gassing, which actually is very hard to diagnose. Their faces look baked, as if by extreme heat, with some white residue around the mouth, nose and eyes. Two examples:
The victims of this latest incident look kind of similar, with "racoon eyes," signs of heat (more sweaty than baking) and also smoke exposure, but with relatively massive amounts of white stuff foaming out of them. But it's all in various combinations.... the boy above with no clearer views - this lady - here it looks like the same "raccoon eyes" suggestive of a skull fracture, but after another few days of healing, into the brown-bruise stages.
Is this skin irritation or from a recent slap to the face? note apparently sweaty face and hair.
more...
This girl died where she fell in two different places, and is the only one seen being carried away or around. (credit Orbi)
White Helmets guy (I think) wearing a gas mask, probably old Soviet material of limited or no function now, and not even gloves. This girls isn't even wet - neither stripped nor washed even once, raw from the CW cloud, allegedly. This will likely be claimed as a sarin attack, so take note. He's making sort of big eyes at the horror of it, or is that him starting to suddenly die?
Longer video shows about as many bodies on upper floors of the same duty damaged house, with a scary hole in the roof. That's like 30 or 40 of the 55-70+ fatalities, all in one building, and not just in the basement. How can I download and save Twitter videos? I saved screen grabs anyway (f/c)
https://twitter.com/amer_almohibany/status/982859028324929536
...
A couple of options.ReplyDelete
1. They died of other causes and were 'cosmetically enhanced' before / during being placed in the location. In particular foam added to their noses and mouths.
2. They were gassed but as a result of a dud thermobaric weapon - ethylene oxide sounds like it would do the job
For both are there any matching walking wounded? Ventilators with many milling cameramen and the odd incompetent medic splashing water or administering dubious remedies?
1. They died of other causes and were 'cosmetically enhanced' before / during being placed in the location. In particular foam added to their noses and mouths.Delete
The foam is an issue. It is evenly white, very copious, and thick. I could see baking soda and 7-Up, or perhaps mucous and breathed air, depending on circumstances.
Not that I'm saying this is what happened here, but special effects foam could be piped into a body to bubble out naturally with its own action long after the victim stopped breathing. Just an external application wouldn't explain all of what we see here.
2. They were gassed but as a result of a dud thermobaric weapon - ethylene oxide sounds like it would do the job
Accident of war options always exist, but chance lacks the kind of motive Islamists have.
For both are there any matching walking wounded? Ventilators with many milling cameramen and the odd incompetent medic splashing water or administering dubious remedies?
so far it seems there's a sharp divide - the people in clinics seem almost totally unexposed and there just to get treatments anyway. (likely friends, or their bewildered children anyway).
The dead people are totally exposed with gas chamber efficiency, with severe symptoms and no help, "rescuers" say, because they were trapped in some random basement they couldn't reach because of the shelling. Obviously, I suspect these are not friends of theirs, but this is just an impression. Next is to see some more of what the evidence says on the subject.
Videos of the actual bombing that might be useful in the future (depending on exact location + angle here)ReplyDelete
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClm30t2F4FHzzkN9Irtr-8A/videos
The divide between convincing dead and less convincing 'injured' reminds me of KS. Perhaps there would have been some more elaborate washing scenes if they weren't constrained by being under actual attack.
Any convincing argument why the Syrian gov would actually want or need to do this?
convincing argument to some: satan. Otherwise, there will be some word salad offered, nothing logical. Genocide, Iran will be mentioned side-by-side.Delete
Logic and actual investigation doesn't count for much these days does it?Delete
The twitter video if you need, I hope you can download it:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1Q39I1744aIilWNvcDO_-XsfmUudOE3C-
I use the addon on www.downloadhelper.net by the way, there might be better but seems to work
Thanks, seems to be working. Might remember to look into that tool. I'll be out now for some hours.Delete
Another question, if they do decide this was a sarin attack, might be why have the SyAAF retired their (supposed) hidden stockpile of M4000 chemical bombs in favour of a yellow cylinder with fins welded onto it?Delete